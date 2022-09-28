The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Leaders in the recovery community met in Huntington last week for a conference to discuss how substance use disorder is causing multigenerational trauma, specifically for West Virginia’s youth.

Healthy Connections, an initiative of Marshall Health’s addiction medicine services, was joined by West Virginia Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Coalition Parents, community members and professionals at the Marshall University Medical Center on Thursday to highlight evidence-based solutions to substance use and trauma.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you