KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-19 as the 53rd class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program.
Commencement exercises were held at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 148 graduates from 31 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. Major General James Hoyer congratulated the Cadets and gave the commencement address.
The following Cadets participated from Boone County:
Cadet Nathaniel Adkins, grandson of Ronald and Damsel Stollings of Turtle Creek and son of Jonathan Adkins and the late Amanda Sanders of Turtle Creek, was in Platoon 1. Cadet Adkins was recognized for receiving the Health Ribbon, Level I PT Award (2), Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Austin Barker, son of Priscilla and Kevin Nelson of Sylvester, was in Platoon 1. Cadet Barker was recognized for receiving the Health Ribbon, Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Jason Burford, grandson of Ronnie and Vickie Mooney of Racine, was in Platoon 1. Cadet Burford was recognized for receiving the Instructor’s List (2), Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
All graduating Cadets have completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. In addition to classroom studies, the Cadets traveled to the State’s Capitol in Charleston. Cadets in this class provided 8,345.25 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as American Red Cross (Blood Drive), Trout for Cheat, Preston County Senior Citizens, Kingwood and Reedsville VFD, Preston County Animal Shelter, Arthurdale Heritage, Operation Christmas Child, Preston County Schools, Shaffer Heritage Farms, Christian Help, and the Preston County Football League. Following graduation, these Cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 2-20 that begins in July. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.