The crowd at Healing Appalachia’s 2019 music festival is shown. The event returns in 2022 after COVID-19 forced it into a virtual format.

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Two-day tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Healing Appalachia concert set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 at The State Fairgrounds of West Virginia, outside of Lewisburg.

Headliners at Healing Appalachia will include host acts Tyler Childers, Margo Price and Arlo McKinley. Other performers include Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle, Tommy Prine and Laid Back Country Picker.

