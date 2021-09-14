HUNTINGTON --Fairland, Ironton, Portsmouth, Symmes Valley and Wheelersburg are on pace for home games in the first round of the Ohio high school football playoffs.
All five teams were ranked in the top eight in their respective regions in the initial 2021 Ohio High School Athletic Association's Harbin Computer Ratings, which determine postseasons berths and homefield advantage.
Ironton (3-1) has 6.6313 points in Division V, Region 19, where Portsmouth (4-0, 6.9311) is third. Piketon (4-0, 7.5063) is No. 1 and West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0, 7.375) is second. Amanda-Clearcreek, Zanesville West Muskingum, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Wheelersburg (2-2, 4.2577) round out the top eight, which at season's end receive a opening-round home games in the 16-team field.
Columbus Bishop Ready, Chillicothe Zane Trace, Minford, New Lexington, Portsmouth West, Baltimore Liberty Union, Gahanna Columbus Academy and Albany Alexander make up teams nine through 16. Meigs (1-2, 1,7828) is 18th and River Valley (1-1, 1.75) 19th.
In Division VI, Region 23, Fairland (2-1, 4.4444) is seventh and Symmes Valley (4-0, 4.2434) eighth. Coal Grove (2-1, 3.178) is 13th and Rock Hill (1-1, 2.8125) 18th. Columbus Africentric (3-1, 7.475) is No. 1, followed in the top six by Beverly Fort Frye, Galion Northmor, West Jefferson, KIPP Columbus and Worthington Christian. Barnesville, Centerburg, Johnstown Northridge, Grandview Heights, Fredericktown, Mount Gilead and Lucasville Valley complete the top 16.
In Division IV, Region 15, Gallia Academy (2-1, 4.2992) is 13th. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-0, 8.325) is No. 1, followed in the top eight by Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, Heath, Duncan Falls Philo, Columbus Linden McKinley, Belmont Union Local, Byesville Meadowbrook and Carrollton. New Concord John Glenn is No. 9, ahead of St. Clairsville, Cambridge, Columbus East, Gallia Academy, Vinton County, Sparta Highland and Circleville Logan Elm.
In Division VII, Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-0, 6.0467) is second to Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0, 8.55). Sciotoville East (3-0, 4.0644) is sixth.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
