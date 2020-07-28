WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Social distancing is being recognized at the 101st West Virginia Amateur.
But there isn’t much distancing to be found on the leaderboard after the first day.
A total of 35 players are within six shots of the lead with Poca’s Mitch Hoffman firing a morning round of 3-under 67 to sit a shot clear of the field after the conclusion of round one of four at The Greenbrier Resort on Tuesday.
Play will shift to the Old White TPC on Wednesday and the tournament is already shaping up to be a slugfest.
Two lengthy weather delays — one of 34 minutes, the other of one hour and 36 minutes — plagued the afternoon wave of players, but Hoffman didn’t have to worry about any of that as he was finished and long gone with the sun still beaming.
Hoffman himself had plenty to beam about as well, countering a double bogey on the 12th hole and a closing bogey on the 18th with six birdies to seize the outright lead.
“The front nine was exciting to say the least,” Hoffman, who got as low as 5-under before finishing with 67, said. “That double bogey put a damper on things, but I came back pretty strong.”
Nipping at Hoffman’s heels are some of the best in the state including some past winners.
Defending champion Mason Williams is one of three players at 2-under, just one shot back and is joined by Hurricane’s Philip Reale, who lost in a three-man playoff to Williams a year ago. Milton’s Noah Mullens also shot a round of 68.
Also lurking well within range are 13-time champion Pat Carter (even) and four-time winner Sam O’Dell (1-over).
The rising junior at the University of Charleston may not have the resume that some of his chasers have, but Hoffman has played well of late including winning a West Virginia Golf Association Amateur Tour stop at Glade Springs on July 7. With his game peaking, Hoffman said he was confident heading into the week.
“I knew I could do it; I won the tournament at Glade a couple of weeks ago,” Hoffman said. “I know it’s there; I just have to get it out.”
Williams was part of that afternoon wave that dealt with weather and lengthy stops, but put himself in excellent position in his title defense. Included in that were birdies at the fourth, eighth and 13th holes with his lone blemish coming in a bogey at the 17th.
It wasn’t quite the record-setting, 6-under that Williams fired on the final day a year ago, but it was solid and just what he needed to begin the week.
“I didn’t do many very things poorly today, which is nice,” Williams said. “My mental process was awesome and I hit a lot of the right shots, made a lot of par putts — I’m very happy with my score.”
For Reale, this week marks a year since a mid-range putt slipped just past the cup on the 72nd hole of the 100th West Virginia Amateur.
That putt would’ve given him a birdie and the win, however the resulting par put him in a three-man playoff with Williams eventually coming through as the winner.
“Hand to God, I honestly had nightmares for a week about that last putt that didn’t go in,” Reale admitted. “So, we’re going to try to shoot one shot better this year.”
This time around, Reale completed that birdie on the 18th and was quite happy with his round of 2-under 68, with his preference of the two courses — the Old White TPC — on deck for Wednesday.
“This golf course has been my Achilles heel since they opened up the new design,” Reale said. “Traditionally I play the Old White better and my comfort zone is there, so I’m hoping this is the start of something good.”
The Old White is a longer golf course that could prove problematic for shorter hitters.
That would include two-time winner Steve Fox of Huntington who came in with a 1-under 69 as part of the morning wave.
Fox, who won the tournament in 1988 and 1994, said his goal entering the week was just to make the cut. He took a good step toward that on Tuesday.
“Just grinded it out,” Fox said. “I’m almost 67 so I’m fortunate to be here, happy to be here and ultimately my goal was to make the cut and play four days. Very pleased with today.
“Meadows is much more suitable for my game,” Fox said. “I played the Old White yesterday and hit 10 hybrids. It’s just too difficult for me, but you just have to grind it out, make putts and do the best you can.”