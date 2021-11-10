SPRING VALLEY — At first glance, Haleigh Christopher training her sister Jenna in softball might appear akin to Babe Ruth coaching Rickey Henderson.
The two possess different talents and styles. Haleigh was a home run-hitting catcher at Spring Valley High School, the University of Charleston and Marshall University. Jenna is a slapping singles-hitting outfielder at Spring Valley. The duo has made it work and work well, however.
Jenna signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College on Wednesday during a ceremony in the Spring Valley Auditorium. She credited all of her coaches, including Haleigh, who owns On Deck Softball Academy, for developing her into the all-state player she is.
“I started training with her about a year ago,” Jenna said. “She’s developed my swing and footwork. She taught me a lot about footwork.”
Haleigh also taught Jenna a good deal about college life, explaining that the schedule of an athlete at that level greatly differs from that of a regular student.
“I’m so excited for her,” Haleigh said. “I’ve been through it. She want to go up there and start her freshman year, so she’ll have to work her butt off. I told her she’s going to love it. She’s a great outfielder. She’s fast. She’ll work hard. She’s a slapper and can hit from both sides of the plate. We’re completely different. I hit it over the fence and she puts the ball on the ground and gets on.”
Jenna, who also played basketball and volleyball, chose West Virginia Wesleyan over offers from Concord, West Virginia State and others. She said she likely will major in biology with the goal of becoming a dental hygienist.
OTHER SIGNINGS: Lawrence County baseball pitcher Bryce Blevins signed with Marshall. Ironton softball pitcher Keegan Moore signed with Ohio University. Teyas Valley Christian basketball player Josiah Davis signed with West Virginia.
Poca basketball star Isaac McKneely signed with the University of Virginia on Wednesday. Rivals ranked the 6-foot-3 senior guard as one of the top 70 players in the nation in the Class of 2022.
A pair of Hurricane High School baseball standouts signed Wednesday. Luka Moore is going to Glenville State. Ethan Spolarich is headed to West Virginia State. Fairmont Senior basketball standout Meredith Maier signed with Marshall.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
