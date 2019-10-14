THOMAS BECKETT JR., of Dunlow, 1 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Beckett Family Cemetery.

CARRIE MARIE BLANTON of Ironton, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

LUEMMA G. BRAXTON of South Point, Ohio, noon, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church; Burlington 37 Cemetery.

ROBERT D. CARPENTER of Huntington, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church.

EDWARD R. FAYNE II of Ashland, graveside service 12:15 p.m., Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.

CHARLES WAYNE GILLISPIE of Ona, 7 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel.

FREDRICA GRIFFITH of Rush, Ky., 3 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; Rose Hill Burial Park.

RICHARD NEAL HANNON of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Schneider Hall Funeral Home.

JOHN WAKEFIELD HAUGHTON of Ashland, 10 a.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.

EUGENE HOWARD of Hueysville, Ky., 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home Chapel; John Wess Prater Cemetery.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES JUSTICE of Huntington, 11 a.m., Woodmere Memorial Park.

SHARON RUTH PRICE of Huntington, visitation 5-7 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary.

CARROLL TINCE STEPHENSON of Huntington, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

VONNIE TOMBLIN of Harts, W.Va., 1 p.m., Mountaineer Missionary Baptist Church, Harts; Mullins Cemetery, Harts.

KATHLEEN ANN WHALEY of Gallipolis, Ohio, Memorial Mass, 5:30 p.m. , St. Louis Catholic Church, Gallipolis.

VIRGINIA WOOTEN of Robinette, W.Va., 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

