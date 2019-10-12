ROBIN R. ALT of Proctorville, Ohio, 1 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.

BILLY NORMAN CAREY JR. of Huntington, 6 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.

LARRY ALLEN CRAFT of Huntington, 11 a.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.

TYLER BLAKE KISSINGER of Milton, memorial visitation 2 to 4 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

LOIS K. LAYNE of Gallipolis, Ohio, memorial service, 3 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio.

JIMMY McCALLISTER II of Ironton, 1 p.m., First Christian Baptist Church; Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

ESTHEL PENNINGTON of Huntington, 11 a.m., Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.

ANDREW PERRY of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Dunlow, 2:30 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; Sol Perry Cemetery.

CLIFFORD EDMOND PROVENCAL JR., of Westerville, Ohio, memorial service, noon, First Baptist Church, Ironton.

JOHN THOMPSON JR. of Ashland, 11 a.m., Meade Station Church of God; Thompson Family Cemetery.

