ALTONETTE MAY BENTLEY of Langley, Ky., 3 p.m., Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky.

MADELINE ROZELLA CARTER of Milton, 2:30 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Bias Chapel Cemetery.

PALMA ASHLEY DANIELS of Ashland, 11 a.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.

JUANITA B. EDMUNDS of Chesapeake, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Barker Ridge Cemetery, Milton.

MARY ANN ELSWICK of Milton, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Forest Memorial Park.

DELORIS GUE of Salt Rock, 3 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland.

HERMETTA LOUISE MITCHELL KEELING of Huntington, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington.

TYLER CLINTON PARSLEY of Scott Depot, W.Va., 1 p.m. Oct. 11, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park.

RALPH DAVID PORTERFIELD of Huntington, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary; 2:30 p.m. Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

