RAYMOND B. DEGARMO of Patriot, Ohio, 3 to 6 p.m., Green Valley Gathering Place.

RICHARD JEFFERY FARLEY of Topeka, Kan., formerly of Huntington, 2 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd.; Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington.

LUCILLE MATTHEWS NAPIER of Lavalette, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home; Community Memorial Gardens.

LINDA DIANE SMITH of Kenova, visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at which time the procession will depart for committal services at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova.

CAROLYN “JUDY” WAGGONER, of Coal Grove, Ohio, 1 p.m., O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; Leatherwood Cemetery.

KATHLEEN ANN WHALEY of Gallipolis, Ohio, 2:30 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; St. Louis Catholic Cemetery.

HI C. WILLIAMSON of South Point, Ohio, 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.

