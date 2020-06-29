Due to community health concerns and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
CHESTER BLEVINS of Fort Gay, noon, Young Funeral Home Chapel; Workman Cemetery.
THURMOND HARLESS HOCKEY ELKINS of West Hamlin, W.Va., Lincoln Memorial Park.
EURADA HILL of Mitchell Heights, W.Va., noon, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; Highland Memory Gardens.
SHEILA DOSS JONES of Parkland, Fla., 2 p.m., Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home.
LARRY RAY MARCUM of Ironton, noon, Ironton City Mission Church.
ANNA LEE SMITH of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 1 p.m., Grimm Cemetery.
REV. FLOYD ALLEN SUMAN of Ashland, noon, Praise Point United Brethren Church.
MARK TRACY WEBB of Huntington, 11 a.m., Guy Plymale Cemetery.
BONNIE MAE WILLIAMSON, 2 p.m., Mt. Vernon Cemetery.