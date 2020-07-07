Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.
LONNIE FREEMAN BERRY II of Huntington, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
TOMMY BOLLING of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington.
BILLY RAY CHAFINS of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Columbus, Ohio and Slater’s Branch, Ky., memorial celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.
TAMMY MARIE OSBORNE of Curtis, W.Va., friends and family gathering from 4 to 6 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
CHARLES VERNON THOMPSON of Huntington, memorial service 1 a.m., Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.