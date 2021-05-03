Today’s Funeral services

The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

LINDSEY FINLEY of Prichard, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.

PAUL ARNOLD GRUCZA of Huntington, 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

CARL GLENDON SIMPSON of Willow Wood, Ohio, 1 p.m., Linnville (Ohio) United Baptist Church; Locust Grove Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio.

KATHLEEN WARGO SOLE of Mason, Ohio, 4 p.m., Mueller Funeral Home.

CHARLENE MODESITT WINDLAND of LaGrange, Kentucky, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Bellefonte Memorial Gardens.

DENISE ANN WITHERS of Huntington, visitation noon to 1 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, followed by graveside service at Plymale Cemetery.

