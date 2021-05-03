Today’s Funeral services
For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
LINDSEY FINLEY of Prichard, 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
PAUL ARNOLD GRUCZA of Huntington, 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
CARL GLENDON SIMPSON of Willow Wood, Ohio, 1 p.m., Linnville (Ohio) United Baptist Church; Locust Grove Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio.
KATHLEEN WARGO SOLE of Mason, Ohio, 4 p.m., Mueller Funeral Home.
CHARLENE MODESITT WINDLAND of LaGrange, Kentucky, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Bellefonte Memorial Gardens.
DENISE ANN WITHERS of Huntington, visitation noon to 1 p.m., Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, followed by graveside service at Plymale Cemetery.