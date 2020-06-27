Essential reporting in volatile times.

Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.

CHARLES ALLEN of Louisa, Ky., Workman Allen Cemetery.

WILLIAM LOWELL COOPER of Huntington, noon, Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home.

KENNETH DISHMAN of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

DELLA MAE HODGE FERRIS of Proctorville, Ohio, 10 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; Langdon Cemetery.

OPAL JEAN FISHER of Lesage, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery.

DORA D. HARSHBARGER of Milton, 11 a.m., Forest Memorial Park.

ULONDA ANN MAVETY of Huntington, 1 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

FREDRICK LEE MCNEELEY of Lesage, 1 p.m., 1st Altizer Freewill Baptist Church; Last Supper Mausoleum, White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

COREY ALLEN MORTON of Charleston, 2 p.m., McGhee Handley Funeral Home.

LARRY LEE SWANN of Inverness, Fla., 11 a.m., Chapman’s Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

BILLIE MARIE SMITH of Huntington, 4 p.m., Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

SHAWNTIQUE MARCEL WHITFIELD of Huntington, noon, Christ Temple Church; 11 a.m., Monday, Highland Cemetery Annex.

