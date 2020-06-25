Essential reporting in volatile times.

Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.

GWENDOLYN DOSS of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home; Clay Chapel Cemetery.

DARRIN LEE FRAZIER of Louisa, Ky., 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church.

HAROLD D. HARRISON of Columbus, Ohio, 2 p.m., Highland Memorial Gardens.

SHELBIE J. RUGGLES HUGHES of Proctorville, Ohio, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Getaway Cemetery.

LINDA COLLINSWORTH JENKINS of Ashland, 11 a.m., Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.

BRADLEY SCOTT MARKINS of Ironton, 1 p.m., Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home; Woodland Cemetery.

JUDY LEE MAYO of Kenova, Reger Funeral Home; Mayo Family Cemetery.

ESSIE LOUETTA PIERCE of East Lynn, W.Va., 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel; Jasper Ferguson Cemetery.

JIMMIE LEWIS SMITH of Westwood, Ky., 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Bellefonte Memorial Chapel.

JIMMIE TURLEY of Branchland, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home; Parsons Cemetery.

