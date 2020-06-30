Essential reporting in volatile times.

Due to community health concerns, and the discouragement of gathering in groups, some services may be private for immediate family only. Before leaving for any service, you should contact the funeral provider to ask what restrictions may be being observed.

JOHNNY CRISS ABBOTT of Ashland, Ky., 2 p.m., Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North East.

LAUREL BRENNAN-FAYE ADKINS of Hamlin, W.Va., 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home.

THOMAS BRENT GARRETT of Chesapeake, Ohio, 1 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Spring Valley Memory Gardens.

MARVIN HENSLEY of Cumberland, Ky., 1 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Chapel; Morris Cemetery.

ANGELA JANE LARGE-HAAS of Coal Grove, Ohio, 6 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home.

HAROLD A. MARTIN JR., of Culloden, 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park.

ELIZABETH MOUNT of Huntington, noon, Abbey of Remembrance, Woodmere Memorial Park.

RUTH ROWE of Huntington, 11 a.m., Dock’s Creek Cemetery.

LORA JOANNE SANSON SMITH of Huntington, 4 p.m., Reger Funeral Home.

MATTHEW RYAN STEPHENS of Lexington, Ky., 8 p.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel.

