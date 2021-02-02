The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia

Anabaraonye, Helen Catherine Moody: Huntington

Blakely, William “Alan”: Huntington

Bryant, Juan Jacques: Huntington

Crislip, Sharon Catherine Louise Varney: Huntington

Crum, Pamela Mae: Branchland

Ellis, Douglas Ray: Milton

Frazier, Joseph Lee: Kenova

Funderburk, Shirley Sue: Huntington

Grubb, Patricia Traci: Huntington

Halley, Linda Lee Webb: Barboursville

Jimison, Richard Dwayne: Barboursville

Johnson, Karen Sue Arthur: Huntington

Parsons, Edward: Milton

Skaggs, Rev. Leo: Huntington

Skeens, Leota Fay: Wayne

Tench, Richard G. Jr.: Gallipolis Ferry

Thompson, Wanda Lee Dean: Fort Gay

Tomblin, Charles Dale: East Lynn

Ohio

Haney, Lance Aaron: Ironton

Rice, Robert Lee: South Point

Sanders, Martha P.: Columbus

Kentucky

Hamilton, Paulina Christine Kinney: Ashland

Kifer, Michael Keith: Ashland

Wright, Helen I.: Louisa

