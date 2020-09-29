Essential reporting in volatile times.

WEST VIRGINIA Adkins, Wilma V.: Barboursville Arthur, Lydia Ann: Huntington Black, Jeff: Barboursville Black, Jesse Scott: Huntington Bourdelais, Edward Raymond: Huntington Dean, Zelda: Barboursville Harris Jr., Zachariah Luther: Letart Hendrick, Jay H.: Lesage Lucas, Phillip Odell: Branchland Lycans, James H: Fort Gay McCoy, Brenda Kay: Huntington Mitchell, Granville Douglas “Pete”: Henderson Pemberton II, Roger Lee: Huntington Rickman, Jack G.: Huntington Tudor, Ralph Edward: Griffithsville OHIO Bailey, Karen Bernice: Pedro Boggs, Willy: Scottown Brown, Michael Phillip: Ironton Clay, Jewell: South Point Davis, Leala Rebell: Ironton Estep, Earl Carl: Ironton Hayes, Frances Darlene McBride: Gallipolis McCloud, David Leonard: Proctorville Preston, Charles Earl: Proctorville Thomas, Verna Campbell: Proctorville KENTUCKY Barnes, Phillips James: Ashland Burke, James: Virginia Beach, Va. Dail, Patti Ann: Ashland Harper, Emma Jane: Catlettsburg McAlister, Robert Dale: Catlettsburg Wellman, Franklin Delano: Louisa

