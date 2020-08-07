WEST VIRGINIA
Agee, Alice Mae: Huntington
Burdette, Gary Daniel: Huntington
Crawford, Cecily Pearl: Fort Gay
Galyean, William Eugene: Scott Depot
Hussell, Brenda Woods: Hartford
Johnston, Cheryl Lea: Milton
Lucas, Ronald G.: Huntington
Melrose, Charles Allen: Huntington
Perry, Robin: Huntington
Plybon, Frank D.: Huntington
Thacker, Cathy Ann: Branchland
Wilson, George Alexander: Leon
OHIO
Ambill, Lelia Anne: Ironton
Hively, James Lee: Patriot
Kirby, Dicy V.: Piketon formerly of Chesapeake
Thacker, Dennis Ray Jr.: Ironton
KENTUCKY
Truman, Ernest Guy II: Willard