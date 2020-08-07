Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WEST VIRGINIA

Agee, Alice Mae: Huntington

Burdette, Gary Daniel: Huntington

Crawford, Cecily Pearl: Fort Gay

Galyean, William Eugene: Scott Depot

Hussell, Brenda Woods: Hartford

Johnston, Cheryl Lea: Milton

Lucas, Ronald G.: Huntington

Melrose, Charles Allen: Huntington

Perry, Robin: Huntington

Plybon, Frank D.: Huntington

Thacker, Cathy Ann: Branchland

Wilson, George Alexander: Leon

OHIO

Ambill, Lelia Anne: Ironton

Hively, James Lee: Patriot

Kirby, Dicy V.: Piketon formerly of Chesapeake

Thacker, Dennis Ray Jr.: Ironton

KENTUCKY

Truman, Ernest Guy II: Willard

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.