WEST VIRGINIA

Cremeans II, Leo Kenneth: Huntington

Darrah, John McFarland: Huntington

Daugherty, David Howard: Huntington

Hart, Reginald T.: Hurricane

Holley, Sumi Nakajo: Barboursville

Huxham, Carol Joyce: LaPorte, Minn.

Perry, Homer C.: Barboursville

Sorbilli, Concettina: Huntington

Thierry, Robert Lee: Genoa

Watson, Kathryn Mary Leisenring: Huntington

OHIO

Ferguson, Esther: Proctorville

Lamb Jr., Fred Ulysses: Ironton

Thompson, William Norman: Chesapeake

Williams Jr., Clarence: South Point

KENTUCKY

Stephens, Claude: Louisa

Stutler, Jeffrey Perry: Ashland

