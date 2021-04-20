The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia

Gerwig, Charles William: Barboursville

Harbour, Lola Sue: Huntington

Hite, Marceline “Marcie” Burchett: Ceredo

Johnson, Michael Scott: Fort Gay

Jordan, James Lee: Huntington

Lawson, Priscilla Jean Hager: Barboursville

McVey, John D.: Culloden formerly Huntington

Price, Wiley Dale: Hamlin

Smith, Dale Lee: Point Pleasant

Stewart, Lois Anne: Point Pleasant

Webb, Scott David: Salt Rock

Ohio

Bliss, Ronald James: Proctorville

Cooper, Dean and Mary Alice: Proctorville

Haas, Lawrence Joseph: Gallipolis

Kelley, Carl Edgar: Ironton

Perry, Chris: Proctorville

Scott, Johnnie Russel: Chesapeake

Wilks, Michael Edward: Proctorville

Kentucky

Davis, Carla: Louisa

Kersey, Victor Lee: Ashland

Stewart, Darius “Butch”: Ashland

