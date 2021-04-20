West Virginia
Gerwig, Charles William: Barboursville
Harbour, Lola Sue: Huntington
Hite, Marceline “Marcie” Burchett: Ceredo
Johnson, Michael Scott: Fort Gay
Jordan, James Lee: Huntington
Lawson, Priscilla Jean Hager: Barboursville
McVey, John D.: Culloden formerly Huntington
Price, Wiley Dale: Hamlin
Smith, Dale Lee: Point Pleasant
Stewart, Lois Anne: Point Pleasant
Webb, Scott David: Salt Rock
Ohio
Bliss, Ronald James: Proctorville
Cooper, Dean and Mary Alice: Proctorville
Haas, Lawrence Joseph: Gallipolis
Kelley, Carl Edgar: Ironton
Perry, Chris: Proctorville
Scott, Johnnie Russel: Chesapeake
Wilks, Michael Edward: Proctorville
Kentucky
Davis, Carla: Louisa
Kersey, Victor Lee: Ashland
Stewart, Darius “Butch”: Ashland