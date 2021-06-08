The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia

Black, Georgeanna Lee: Huntington

Blake, Garland Oakel Sr.: Lesage

Browning, Betty Jo: Wayne

Cooper, Elbert “Junior” “Poppy”: West Hamlin

Dent, Eddie Albert: Prichard

Donall, Winfred Phillip: Barboursville

Earls, Ira Jerry “I.J.”: Huntington

Fuller, Alice Faye: Glenwood

Groves, Kyle Brooks: Canvas

Howard, Emma Sue Salmons: Kenova

Johnson, Ishmael L.: Fort Gay

Kuhn, Freda Annette “Patsy” Thompson Dutton: Ona

Lucas, Pansy Marie Hall: West Hamlin

McComas, Misty: Huntington

Pridemore, Danny Brent: Huntington

Rutherford, Evelyn Marlene: Huntington

Scarberry, Ernie Eugene: Huntington

Ohio

Brammer, Gerald Ronald: Coal Grove

Curry, Byron Douglas “Doug”: Proctorville

Hardy, Rosa Marie: Ironton

Johnson, William G. “J.R.”: Gallipolis

Martin, John: Kitts Hill

Rife, Alfred Eugene: Pedro

Kentucky

Griffith, Teresa Lynn: Catlettsburg

Ison, Martin: Blaine

Martin, James Robert: Ashland

Zornes, Kevin Jr.: Louisa

