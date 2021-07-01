The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia

Blevins, Linda Lee: Huntington

Chaffin, Janice “Jody” D.: Huntington

Clonch, Katherine Jo: Point Pleasant

Coughenour, Stephanie Rene Pepper: Huntington

Ellis, Steven Maurice: Huntington

Gue, Willis: Lesage

Holbrook, Mary Alice Sowards: Huntington

Matovich, Bonnie Marie Clark: Ceredo formerly of Prichard

Molter, Jackie Lee: Huntington

Pettyjohn, Gary Lee: Huntington

Poindexter, Dianna Maynard: Bossier City, La., formerly of Wayne

Waugh, F. Maxine: Huntington

Ohio

Camden, Joseph W. Jr.: Bidwell

Odishoo, Tara Dawn Layne: Roselle, Ill., formerly of South Point

Russell, Mary Margaret Spillman: Ironton

Kentucky

Broughton, Phyllis Ann: Ashland

Wheaton, Joshua Dale: Mount Sterling

