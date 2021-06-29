The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia

Bailey, Oliver: Huntington

Beard, Laura Berta Smith: Huntington

Canter, Raymond Lowell: Huntington

Cooper. Angela Leigh: Culloden

Coughenour, Stephanie Rene Pepper: Huntington

Dotson, Pamela Jean: Huntington

Eplion, Roberta Jane: Huntington

Gillispie, Esther Winifred: Ashton

Green, Loletta Cheryl: Huntington

Hock, Karen Kathleen Conaty: formerly of Huntington

Hoopert, Patricia JoAnne: Reedsville

Jeffers, Willard B.: Lesage

Jobe, Evelyn Mae: Huntington

Johnston, Alva Edward Sr.: Huntington

Keith, Wendell Lee Jr.: Huntington

Lucas, Betty Mae: Huntington

Martinez, Maria: Fort Gay

Porter, Leona Oney: Branchland

Raines, Frederick Donovan “Don”: Hurricane

Rider, Jeanette: Huntington

Shaughnessy, Andrew Joseph: formerly of Huntington

Spurlock, Stephen Douglas: Glenwood

Turley, Gary Lee: West Hamlin

Ward, Donnesea Mae: Huntington

Ohio

Beaver, Rosalie F.: Gallipolis

Martin, Ruth A.: Crown City

Molter, Leonard Dale: Coal Grove

Sheets, Lisa Shawn: Proctorville

Whitmore, Sandra Lee: Proctorville

Kentucky

Morgan, Glenn W.: Ashland

