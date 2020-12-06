Essential reporting in volatile times.

West Virginia

Davis, Joshua Michael: Hurricane

Miller, Gunnar: formerly of Huntington

Miller, Velma “Cricket” Katherine: Culloden

Prestifilippo, Steven Allen: Huntington

Sprouse, Marc A: formerly of Huntington

Spurlock, Murilla: Barboursville

Templeton, John R. Jr.: Huntington

Thompson, Gary Truman: Hamlin

Thompson, Janice Ilene: Fort Mill, S.C., formerly Barboursville

Thompson, Jay B.: Wayne

Van Cleve, Mary B.: formerly of Huntington

Ohio

Boyd, Lavanda Kathleen Ellis: Ironton

Jones, Della Lee: South Point

Wagner, Daniel Milton: Ironton

Wood, Susan: Pedro

Kentucky

Fields, Kathy Lynn: Ashland

Harrison, Dr. John William: Ashland

Hutchison, Estle “Joe” Jr.: Greenup

Sutphin, Nell Marie: Ashland

