WEST VIRGINIA

Ash, Mark Edward: Branchland

Baker, Frederick J.: Huntington

Bright, Lewis Marshall: Huntington

Hensley, Gloria Thelma: Mt. Hope

Holman, Charles Michael: Huntington

Knapp, Dayton E.: Hurricane

Kyle, Pauline: Huntington

Matthews, Roy Lee: Dunlow

Sprouse, Marc A.: formerly of Huntington

Williams, Shelly Dawn: Huntington

OHIO

Letsche, Mary Alice: Chillicothe

Saunders, William R.: South Elgin, Ill.

Turner, Joan Frances: Hillard

Willis, Paul E.: Ironton

Woodyard, Morton Lee: Proctorville

