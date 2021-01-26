West Virginia
Baker, Karen S.: Ashland formerly Huntington
Barton, Sidney Lee: Wayne
Brown, Gerriel A.: Huntington
Crump, Isaiah Jr.: Point Pleasant
Fouch, Christine Louise Tracy: Huntington
Kinnard, Magdalina: Hurricane
Mynes, Frances Irene: formerly of Huntington
Nass, Edward Daniel III “Buzzy”: Milton
Talkington, Sharon S.: Barboursville
Tatum, Ethel Marlene “Tiny” Chinn: Lesage
Wilson, Betty Sue: Huntington
Young, Carol Sue: Point Pleasant
Ohio
Chiodo, James A. Jr.: Chesapeake
Cromwell, Arthur Henry: Proctorville
Lovins, Ronald Curtis: Proctorville
Massey, Joan Joy Wilkes: Proctorville
McMillian, Gerald Jr.: Proctorville
Shockley, Helen Lorene: Proctorville
Spears, Patricia Ann: Proctorville
Kentucky
Hart, Joe Allen: Louisa