West Virginia

Baker, Karen S.: Ashland formerly Huntington

Barton, Sidney Lee: Wayne

Brown, Gerriel A.: Huntington

Crump, Isaiah Jr.: Point Pleasant

Fouch, Christine Louise Tracy: Huntington

Kinnard, Magdalina: Hurricane

Mynes, Frances Irene: formerly of Huntington

Nass, Edward Daniel III “Buzzy”: Milton

Talkington, Sharon S.: Barboursville

Tatum, Ethel Marlene “Tiny” Chinn: Lesage

Wilson, Betty Sue: Huntington

Young, Carol Sue: Point Pleasant

Ohio

Chiodo, James A. Jr.: Chesapeake

Cromwell, Arthur Henry: Proctorville

Lovins, Ronald Curtis: Proctorville

Massey, Joan Joy Wilkes: Proctorville

McMillian, Gerald Jr.: Proctorville

Shockley, Helen Lorene: Proctorville

Spears, Patricia Ann: Proctorville

Kentucky

Hart, Joe Allen: Louisa

