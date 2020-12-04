Essential reporting in volatile times.

West Virginia

Adkins, Marrian Adaline: Salt Rock

Bailey, William Boyd: Prichard

Bias, Linda Carter: Huntington

Boggs, Sari Ada: Huntington

Clagg, Patricia Ann Stowasser: Glenwood

Conley, Kenneth Eugene: Martinsburg

Jordan, Leslie Eugene: Huntington

Meadows, Katelyn: Barboursville

Peck, Dolcie Marie: St. Peters, Mo.

Pelfrey, Gregory Allen: Barboursville

Perdue, Gary: Williamson

Smith, Idar Thelma: Griffithsville

Webb, Jewell Raye Fitzpatrick: Huntington

Webb, Randall Keith: Huntington

Ohio

Coughenour, Kenny: Gallipolis

DePriest, Della Mae: Pedro

Little, Susan D.: Ironton

Martin, Christopher Ray: Proctorville

Kentucky

Sexton, Steven Ray: Ashland

