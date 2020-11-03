Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia

Adkins, Bonnie Evelyn Cyfers: Ranger

Atkins, James Ewing Jeb: Branchland

Chapman, Mary Jane: Kenova

Gibson, Velma Allene Holley: Glenwood

Harrison, Hershel L.: Kenova

Lambert, Roy Lee: Hamlin

Reilly, Mark Allen: Huntington

Steiner, Virginia Anne: Huntington

West, Lucy Poole Dyer: Wayne formerly Lavalette and Kenova

Whitt, June Ritchie: Lexington, Ky., formerly Huntington

Ohio

Camp, Olivia Lee: Athalia

Chapman, Carolyn Louise: Proctorville

Nance, Nancy: South Point

Price, Lloyd W.: Gallipolis

Stanley, Sandra Sue: South Point

Vance, Paula: Proctorville

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.