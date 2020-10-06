Essential reporting in volatile times.

West Virginia

Adkins, Earl Lloyd: Wayne

Fulks, Dicie Elizabeth: Midkiff

Halliburton, Karen Sue: Huntington

Hensley, Richard Lee: Barboursville

Hupp, Betty: Mason

Jones, Michael: Huntington

Mills, Alexander Nive: Huntington

Morris, Dale Leslie: Huntington

Porter, James Lionel: Jeffersonville, Ind., formerly Huntington

Smith, Rosa Marie: Hamlin

Thornton, Keith Ray: Point Pleasant

Ohio

Chaffin, Laura Geneva: Chesapeake

Fellure, Ruth Ann: Grove City formerly Gallipolis

Roush, Paula Lynn Boldman: Gallipolis

Sites, Wesley Allen I: Chesapeake

Waginger, Paul Jeffrey: formerly Ironton

Wilds, Dane: Ironton

Kentucky

Franz, William Roy: Ashland

