West Virginia

Baker, John William: Washington Court House, Ohio, formerly Huntington

Bradshaw, Leslie “Glen”: Huntington

burton, marjorie sue: Huntington

Capehart, Jack Ronald: Barboursville

Carter, Leonard Lee: Ona

Davis, Elmer: Branchland

Edmonds, Vernon Grant: Huntington

Gooch, John Calvin: Lesage

Harrison, Carolyn Elaine Brown: Barboursville, formerly Charles Town

Haynie, Letha Jane Hoover: Kenova

Knapp, Barbara Ellen: Huntington

May, Juanita Frances: Branchland

Morrison, Bonnie Lue: West Hamlin

Perry, Archie: Fort Gay

Smith, Angela Dawn Spaulding: Huntington

Smith, Idar Thelma: Griffithsville

Smith, Tina Renee: Huntington

Steele, Loretta S.: Lavalette

Taylor, Nell: formerly of Huntington

Ward, Randy Lee: Wayne

Watterson, Robert Allen: Henderson

Wilson, Janet C.: Culloden

Ohio

Alban, Elaine: Ironton

Barker, Steven Richard Sr.: South Point

Goens, Helena Burge: Alabama

Massie, Willie E.: Lawrence County

Shepherd, Joseph Lee: Gallipolis

Thompson, Tabbatha Paige: Chesapeake

Wood, Susan Marie: Pedro

