West Virginia

Adkins, Michael Scott: Branchland

Beheler, Robert E.: Morristown, Tenn., formerly Huntington

Bethel, Sydney Bethel: Huntington

Browning, Polly Sueanne: Huntington

Buzzard, Teresa Lynn: Culloden

Carroll, Sharon Renee: Huntington

Creasy, Christina Marie: Barboursville

Dunworth, Dr. R. Lawrence: Huntington

Endicott, Gloria Jean: Point Pleasant

Hall, Doris Marie: Dunlow

Lee, Larry Darnell: Huntington

Marcum, Glen William: Huntington

Marlow, Leola: Huntington

Poe, Teddy G.: Huntington

Ramey, Donald Lee Sr.: Milton

Ramey, Leroy Jim Monroe: Branchland

Tyler-Kirtley, Hazel Jane: Griffithsville

Wilkes, Carl II: Huntington

Ohio

Aliff, Linda: Chesapeake

Bundy, Mona Irene: Coal Grove

Collins, Barbara Ann: South Point

Leffingwell, Jerry: Proctorvile

Montroso, Timothy: Crown City

Nance, Betty Jo; Proctorville

Smith, Samuel Dean Jr.: Gallipolis

Stanley, Jackie: Proctorville

Stumbo, Donald Gene: Ironton

Wood, Thomas Mark: South Point

Kentucky

Painter William Edward: Catlettsburg

