WEST VIRGINIA
Aliff, Janice Kay: Huntington
Beckelheimer, Jeremy: Hamlin
Call, John Leslie: Barboursville
Cook, Charles: Huntington
Cremeans, Wandel: Culloden
Enochs, Jay Malcum: Milton
Jones, Aja Keshele: Huntington
Lewis, James H.: Point Pleasant
Lewis, Julia Charlene: Huntington
Maxey, Richard Clyde: Milton
Oldaker, Emmett Larry: Huntington
Perkins, Harley Andrew: Barboursville
Plumley, Michael Allen: Hamlin
Queen, William Thomas: formerly of Dunlow
Ramey, Betty Jo: Huntington
Roach, Dorothy Ann: Lesage
Robinette, Bill: Fort Gay
Tabor, Cole R.: Hurricane
OHIO
Murphy, Raymond Joseph: South Point
Plantz, Milton Judson: Gallipolis
Ratcliff, Ginnia Nell: Chesapeake
Smith, Pearl Barker: Ironton
Thompson, Frieda Joyce Adkins: Chesapeake
Townsend, Carol Lee: Kitts Hill
Turley, Scotty Lee: Crown City
Wilks, Thomas Wilson: Gallipolis
Williams, Judith Carol: Dayton
KENTUCKY
Bowen, Anna Mae: Louisa
Faylor Sr., Delbert Lee: Ashland
Kirk, Larry F.: Louisa