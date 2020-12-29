Essential reporting in volatile times.

WEST VIRGINIA

Aliff, Janice Kay: Huntington

Beckelheimer, Jeremy: Hamlin

Call, John Leslie: Barboursville

Cook, Charles: Huntington

Cremeans, Wandel: Culloden

Enochs, Jay Malcum: Milton

Jones, Aja Keshele: Huntington

Lewis, James H.: Point Pleasant

Lewis, Julia Charlene: Huntington

Maxey, Richard Clyde: Milton

Oldaker, Emmett Larry: Huntington

Perkins, Harley Andrew: Barboursville

Plumley, Michael Allen: Hamlin

Queen, William Thomas: formerly of Dunlow

Ramey, Betty Jo: Huntington

Roach, Dorothy Ann: Lesage

Robinette, Bill: Fort Gay

Tabor, Cole R.: Hurricane

OHIO

Murphy, Raymond Joseph: South Point

Plantz, Milton Judson: Gallipolis

Ratcliff, Ginnia Nell: Chesapeake

Smith, Pearl Barker: Ironton

Thompson, Frieda Joyce Adkins: Chesapeake

Townsend, Carol Lee: Kitts Hill

Turley, Scotty Lee: Crown City

Wilks, Thomas Wilson: Gallipolis

Williams, Judith Carol: Dayton

KENTUCKY

Bowen, Anna Mae: Louisa

Faylor Sr., Delbert Lee: Ashland

Kirk, Larry F.: Louisa

