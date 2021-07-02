West Virginia
Blevins, Linda Lee “Shorty”: Huntington
Ellis, Steven Maurice: Huntington
Griffith, Gregory Allen: Huntington
Herrenkohl, Dennis Vernon: Barboursville
Howerton, William Brown: Huntington
Johnson, Danny Maurice II: West Hamlin
Kiser, George “Nick”: Kenova
Matovich, Bonnie Marie: Ceredo
Rayburn, Kimberly Sue Ryder: Barboursville
Stull, Thomas Michael: Huntington
Testerman, Betty Lou: Milton
Walker, Janet Roberta: Huntington
Watts, James: Dunlow
White, Pauline Gibson: Hurricane
Ohio
Adams, Eula I.: Proctorville
Huff, Rita D.: Ironton
Large, Carl Edgar Sr.: Pedro
Miller, Jennifer R.: Gallipolis
Kentucky
McClelland, Jack Eugene: Ashland
Summer, Ralph Alvin: Ashland