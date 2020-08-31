Essential reporting in volatile times.

WEST VIRGINIA

Adkins, Daniel Garth: Dearborn Heights, Mich.

Aluise, Samuel Joseph: Pasadena, Texas formerly Huntington

Babb, Shirley Nicholas: Barboursville

Bias, Patricia Marie: Huntington

Dillon, Cameron Dail “Buddy”: Sutton

Foster, Dana Gail: Ceredo

Hurley, Clinton D.: Huntington

Jackson, Jerry: Huntington

Langdon, Ronald Ray: Huntington

Pelfrey, Linda H.: Huntington

Smith, Mary Lou: Branchland

Sowards, Richard Alen: Prichard

OHIO

Bradshaw, Carolyn Lee: Kitts Hill

Castleberry, Dorothy Marie: Proctorville

Forbush, Carolyn Sellards: South Point

Graley, Donald Ray: Proctorville

Oxyer, Wendee Nichole: Crown City

Robinson, Edgar: Pomeroy formerly Gallipolis

Speaker, Phyllis: South Point

KENTUCKY

Cooper, William Odell “Bill”: Anderson County

Kersey, Margaret Jacqueline: Ashland

Patton, Danny Ray: Ashland

Powers, James Curtis: Ashland

