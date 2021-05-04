West Virginia
Black, Michael Timothy: Milton
Chambers, Joann: Springdale, Ohio, formerly Huntington
Isaacs, Bruce Edward: Lavalette
James, Nancy Lee Bates: Huntington
Lambert, Nettie Yvonne: Branchland
Lane, Karen Virginia Ross: Huntington
Langdon, Nancy: Huntington
Lusher, Nola Catherine: Huntington
Nance, Ronald Lee: Huntington
Prino, Dow Patrick: Huntington
Ullom, Mary Louise: Huntington
Ohio
Kratzenberg, Robert Ralph: South Point
McGlone, Dewey Alva Sr.: Waterloo
Toney, Danielle Lynn: Ironton