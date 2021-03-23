The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WEST VIRGINIA

Adkins, Scottie Dale: Huntington

Blevins, Holly Nicole: Huntington

Boas, George W.: Lafayette, Ind.

Chaney, Daniel Dewayne: Salt Rock

Clark, Marlin: Huntington

Dawson II, Theodore Jackson: Huntington

Dyer, Sadie: Branchland

Lambert, Dianna Lynn: Huntington

McNeely, Teddy Joe: Hewett

Mills, Ernest: Kenova

Ramos, Kristy Ann Conner: Milton

Smith, Joseph Lee: Branchland

Yates, Alexandra: Guyandotte

OHIO

Aldridge, Kimberly: Ironton

Delawder, Linda: Portsmouth

Johnson, Sheila Kay: Chesapeake

KENTUCKY

Patrick, Darlene: Louisa

