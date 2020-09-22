WEST VIRGINIA
Cremeans, Henry: Barboursville
Durst, David Lee: Branchland
Einstein, Robert Allen: Huntington
Hughes, Alma Lee Dye: Barboursville
Neal, Marion Lenora Adkins: Milton
Osburn, Ruth: Genoa
Sammons, Frederick: formerly of Huntington
Stevens, Billy Lester: Huntington
OHIO
Allen, Joseph Nathaniel: South Point
Holley, Paul: Chesapeake
Howard, James L.: South Point
LeMasters, Patricia Holbrook: Ironton
Richardson, Woodson: Pedro
Wheeler, Juanita M.: Ironton
Willis, Barbara Ellen Blanton: Ironton