WEST VIRGINIA

Adkins, Jessie James: Branchland

Daniels, Paul M.: Wayne

Jarvis, John Lee: Huntington

Lambert, Margaret: Massillon, Ohio, formerly Huntington

Lambert, William Michael: Huntington

Morrison, Clarvil Leno: Milton

Poston Jr., Kenneth Houston: Milton

Ryder, Cheryl Thomas: Huntington

Shepherd, Carlton Theodore: Ona

Swimm, Esta Mae: East Lynn

Thomas, Charles Ray: Letart

Washington, Barbara Ann Deeds: Huntington

OHIO

Gooderham, David: South Point

Riley, Patricia: Coal Grove

Wright, Evelyn: Gallipolis

KENTUCKY

Fluty, Guy: Louisa

