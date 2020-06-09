WEST VIRGINIA
Adkins, Jessie James: Branchland
Daniels, Paul M.: Wayne
Jarvis, John Lee: Huntington
Lambert, Margaret: Massillon, Ohio, formerly Huntington
Lambert, William Michael: Huntington
Morrison, Clarvil Leno: Milton
Poston Jr., Kenneth Houston: Milton
Ryder, Cheryl Thomas: Huntington
Shepherd, Carlton Theodore: Ona
Swimm, Esta Mae: East Lynn
Thomas, Charles Ray: Letart
Washington, Barbara Ann Deeds: Huntington
OHIO
Gooderham, David: South Point
Riley, Patricia: Coal Grove
Wright, Evelyn: Gallipolis
KENTUCKY
Fluty, Guy: Louisa