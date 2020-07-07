Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WEST VIRGINIA

Adkins, Lena Ruth Davis: Lavalette

Adkins, Ralph Dean: Hamlin

Berry II, Lonnie Freeman: Huntington

Bowman, Linda Kay: Huntington

Browning, Brenda A.: Huntington

Carter, Betty Lorene: Huntington

Keith, MC: Huntington

Leftwich, Shirley Eloise: Huntington

Meadows, Patricia Jean “Patty”: Lesage

Rutherford, Gloria Janet Smith: Kenova

Slone, Bobby Lee: Prichard

Smith, Esther: Midkiff

Stover, Earl “Benny”: Gallipolis Ferry

Yost, Barbara: Huntington

OHIO

Jiles, Joshua Arthur: Ironton

Jones, Albert: Ironton

Klingler, Donald: Gallipolis

Spence, Sally Ann: Willow Wood

Suiter, William M.: Chesapeake

Williams, Cheryl: Proctorville

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.