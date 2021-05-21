The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia

Anderson, Tammy Marie Salyers: Huntington

Black, Sharon Dawn: Huntington

Bryant, Wallace Jr.: Faulkville, Ala.

Ellis, Michael Lee: Huntington

Ferguson, Martha “Barty”: Huntington

Greenlee, Lyman Ray: Point Pleasant

Hauldren, Arnie E.: Weirton formerly East Liverpool, Ohio

Kelly, Norman Jerry: Barboursville

McCallister, Ronnie Dale: Barboursville

Nance, Gloria Ann: Glenwood

Parsons, James: Huntington

Petties, Jan Orlan Sr.: Huntington

Richardson, William Stephen: Huntington

Spurlock, Leslie Mitchel “Homer”: Salt Rock

Stewart, Wilma Lee: Branchland

Taylor, Pamela Yvonne McClanahan: Huntington

Thompson, Wondal Nello: West Hamlin

Weinbrecht, Gladys: Huntington

Ohio

Clay, Darlene Marie Taylor: Ironton

Handy, George Lee: Crown City

Higgins, Randall: Kitts Hill

Johnson, Joyce Ann McComas: Chesapeake

McCarty, Roger Allen: South Point

Riley, Mary Alice Wolfe: formerly Ironton

