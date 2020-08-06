Essential reporting in volatile times.

WEST VIRGINIA

Adkins Jr., Robert G.: Huntington

Burdette, Gary Daniel: Huntington

Caldwell, Lucy Frances Knight: Huntington

Dean, Silas Lee: Huntington

Fleeman, Stacey Lynn: Huntington

Gilkerson, Nancy Lee: Huntington

Heib, Marjorie Ellen: Point Pleasant

Holbrook, Doris Jean: Huntington

Johnston, Cheryl Lea: Milton

McKinney, LaRue: Barboursville

Perry, Floyd: Wayne

Spurlock, Gypsy Jane: Ona

Turley, Tony: Huntington

OHIO

Gambill, Lelia Anne: Ironton

Pickett, Larry O.: Crown City

KENTUCKY

Anderson, Mark Timothy: Ashland

Boyles, Linda Hayton Fannin Branham: Webbville formerly Catlettsburg

