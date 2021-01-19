Essential reporting in volatile times.

West Virginia

Adkins, Paul PC: Lesage

Brooks, Gladys Mae: Barboursville

Edmonds, Bonnie Lou: Lesage

Fleming, Bobby Lee: Harts

Hicks, Elizabeth Jean: Huntington

Noble, Lillian Songer: Barboursville

Pennington, Randy: Huntington

Perry, Bernice Eloise Reed: Rockledge, Fla.

Powers, Gary Lee: Milton

Ramey, James Gregory: Crum

Williamson, Robert Anthony: Milton

Ohio

Clark, Kathy Ward: South Point

Hall, Samuel: Proctorville

Lawson, Lydia Virginia: Kitts Hill

Lawson, Wendell Kenneth Jr.: Ironton

Nance, Norman Ray: Proctorville

Reed, James Lewis: South Point

Sharp, Janice Mae Matney: Coal Grove

Thacker, Sandra Kay McClary: South Point

Waller, Jeffery Sr.: South Point

Kentucky

DeMartino, Frank: Ashland

Hall, Barbara D.: Raceland

Keathley, Elizabeth Forsyth: Ashland

Price, Larry Roger: Ashland

