West Virginia
Bell, Elmer Ray: Huntington
Bowser, Ralph E.: Gallipolis Ferry
Cooper, Pamela Carol: Barboursville
Dingess, Philip Louie: Huntington
Effingham, Christa Ann: Huntington
Hatten, Zelda Mae Smith: Kenova
Jordan, Richard: Fort Gay
McKay, Joseph A.: Hurricane
Meade, Lula Mae: Huntington
Pinkerman, Susan Yvonne: Huntington
Queen, Frankie: Huntington
Stevens, Cindy Donnela: Ravenna, Ky., formerly of Salt Rock
Trent, Betty Lou Adkins: Huntington
White, Eddie Ray: Huntington
Wiley, Elizabeth Anne: Huntington
Williams, Leonard Herman: Huntington
Ohio
Lusher, Wanda June: Proctorville
Kentucky
Atkinson, Anna J.: Louisa
Muncy, Eldon: Louisa