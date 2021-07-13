The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia

Bell, Elmer Ray: Huntington

Bowser, Ralph E.: Gallipolis Ferry

Cooper, Pamela Carol: Barboursville

Dingess, Philip Louie: Huntington

Effingham, Christa Ann: Huntington

Hatten, Zelda Mae Smith: Kenova

Jordan, Richard: Fort Gay

McKay, Joseph A.: Hurricane

Meade, Lula Mae: Huntington

Pinkerman, Susan Yvonne: Huntington

Queen, Frankie: Huntington

Stevens, Cindy Donnela: Ravenna, Ky., formerly of Salt Rock

Trent, Betty Lou Adkins: Huntington

White, Eddie Ray: Huntington

Wiley, Elizabeth Anne: Huntington

Williams, Leonard Herman: Huntington

Ohio

Lusher, Wanda June: Proctorville

Kentucky

Atkinson, Anna J.: Louisa

Muncy, Eldon: Louisa

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you