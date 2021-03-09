The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

BEVERLY ANN BATEMAN of Coal Grove, Ohio, 1 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Woodland Cemetery.

WELZA “JUNIOR” BYRD of Ona, 2 p.m. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; Arthur Cemetery, Ona.

LINDA KAY CLARK of Point Pleasant, W.Va., 2 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; Moore’s Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va.

LARRY D. HAMLIN of Huntington, 1 p.m., Abbey of Devotion Mausoleum, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

EARL “PETE” SPENCER of Gallipolis, Ohio, 7 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis.

