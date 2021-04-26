For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
HELEN PARSLEY FARLEY of Delbarton, W.Va., 11 a.m., Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; Farley Cemetery, Delbarton.
PHILLIP GEORGE HAYE JR. of Huntington, 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel; Crescent Hill Cemetery.
BERTHA MAE BOYD HOWARD of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Ashland Cemetery.
CHARLES MICHAEL KEENAN of Ona, 6 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
WILLIAM LEWIS LEFFINGWELL SR. of Huntington, 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville.
RUTH EVELYN STEPHENSON MCCLOUD of Wayne, 1 p.m., Christ Temple Church; Stephenson Cemetery.
WARREN D. NAPIER of Huntington, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.
CLARENCE PRATT of Huntington, 11 a.m., Kenova Church of Christ; Catlettsburg (Ky.) Cemetery.
PAUL SHOPE of Ironton, 2 p.m., Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery.
ASHLEY I. WARD of Huntington, 11 a.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery.
FAYE WATTS of Huntington, noon, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.