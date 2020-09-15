Essential reporting in volatile times.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

JEANETTE GAIL LAFON CHAFFIN of Huntington, celebration of life, noon, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.

JANET SUE GILLUM of South Point, Ohio, noon, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point; Melvin Cemetery, Deering, Ohio.

DOROTHY ROSE HAGER of Ransom, Ky., 1 p.m., Samaria Primitive Baptist Church; Willie Jake Hager Cemetery, Ransom.

KYLE MATTHEW MARCUM of Pedro, Ohio, noon, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton.

MARY GLENDENE MURPHY of Proctorville, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

