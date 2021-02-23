The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.

BETTY JUNE DONAHOE DILLON of Wayne County, memorial service, noon, Locust Grove Baptist Church; graveside service 1 p.m. Spring Valley Memory Gardens.

NAIME TOUFIC SAAD JOSEPH, 88, of Huntington, family service 1 p.m., Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, livestreamed via Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church Facebook page or at www.holyspiritwv.org.

BETTY JEAN MANN KIPP of Scottown, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.

VADA RUTH McCALLISTER of Chesapeake, Ohio, graveside service 2 p.m., Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.

LARRY ALLEN McCOMAS of Huntington, 11 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery; procession from Reger Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m.

LAWRENCE V. TACKETT of Gallipolis, Ohio, 1 p.m., Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; Patriot Cemetery.

LORA GAY STARKEY WORKMAN of Lesage, graveside services 1 p.m., White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville.

