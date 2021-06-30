The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAURA BERTA SMITH BEARD of Huntington, noon, Chapman’s Mortuary; White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

ERNEST KEITH DAVIS of Huntington, 11 a.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; Spring Hill Cemetery.

PAMELA JEAN DOTSON of Huntington, 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; Baylous Cemetery.

ROBERTA JANE EPLION of Huntington, 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

ESTHER WINIFRED GILLISPIE of Ashton, W.Va., 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

ALVA EDWARD JOHNSTON SR. of Huntington, 1 p.m., Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church.

WENDELL LEE KEITH JR. of Huntington, 5 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.

GLADIE MAE FERGUSON MASSEY of Wharton, W.Va., 2 p.m., Greenwood (W.Va.) Church of God; Danville (W.Va.) Memorial Park.

JUNE BAILEY McCARTY of Van, W.Va., 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.; Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown, W.Va.

LEONA ONEY PORTER of Branchland, W.Va., noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

LISA SHEETS of Proctorville, Ohio, 1 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene Huntington.; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.

BETTY JO VANCE of Holden, W.Va., 11 a.m., 21 Holden Memorial Freewill Baptist Church; Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va.

