For those wishing to attend services, you may be asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
JESSIE JAMES ADKINS of West Hamlin, W.Va., 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; Lucas Cemetery, West Hamlin.
DARLENE MARIE TAYLOR CLAY of Ironton, 1 p.m., City Mission Church, Ironton; Etna Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio.
JOYCE ANN McCOMAS JOHNSON of Chesapeake, Ohio, 2 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.
TINA HILL JOHNSON of Ashland, 1 p.m., Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.
RONALD LEE LUCAS of Wayne, 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home Chapel; Curnutte Cemetery.
THOMAS EAR OWENS of Crown City, Ohio, 6 p.m., Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BERTHA QUEEN of Southside, W.Va., 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.
GREGORY SCOTT ROBINSON of Ashland, celebration of life 11 a.m., Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum.
EDNA MAE RYDER RUSSELL of Albany, Ohio, 1 p.m., Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany, Ohio.